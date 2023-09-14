How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is bringing plenty of powerful favorites back with its The Teal Mask DLC and one of those is Conkeldurr. However, you won’t see this Pokémon roaming around in the wild.

Getting Conkeldurr comes down to catching Gurdurr and finishing its evolution chain. Of course, like many of the Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, this doesn’t just mean leveling it up which has been the most common way to evolve in the past.

No, you’ll need to put in a little extra effort to score your own Conkeldurr. Fortunately, the process isn’t too tricky and can be done at any point after you capture your own Gurdurr. Here’s everything you need to know to get it done and score your fresh evolution.

How to evolve Gurdurr into Conkeldurr in Scarlet and Violet

Trading will evolve Graveler and Gurdurr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to evolve your Gurdurr into Conkeldurr then you’ll have to phone a friend. This evolution is only possible with the help of trading.

This means to get Conkeldurr you have to either trade with a friend or trade with yourself. The latter is only possible if you have multiple Nintendo Switch consoles and copies of the game so we expect most players will need to use the former.

If you have the ability to trade the process is simple. Just trade Gurdurr to your partner and have them trade the newly evolved Conkeldurr back. It doesn’t get easier than that. In my experience, finding a friend who also wanted a trade evolution was perfect to score my Conkeldurr, so perhaps be on the lookout for someone with a Graveler.

While Gurdurr might be new to Scarlet and Violet courtesy of The Teal Mask, this method for evolution is not new and likely will remain the same for future Pokémon titles.

