The Teal Mask has arrived as the first of two DLCs for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, bringing over 100 additional Pokémon to add to your Pokédex—including the return of Dusknoir.

The Generation Four Ghost and Dark type added a final evolution to the Duskull line by providing an evolution for Dusclops, though it requires some specific requirements to evolve.

In order to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir, there are two steps that must be met, meaning there’s some work to be done.

How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

To evolve Dusclops, you’ll need a specific item as well as someone to trade with, which can complicate the evolution process to getting a Dusknoir.

Head here to find the item you need. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

First, you need to get a Reaper Cloth and give it to Dusclops as a held item. You can find a Reaper Cloth as an Overworld drop in the Timeless Woods region of Katakami, with the specific location shown in the image above.

Once you have a Dusclops that is holding a Reaper Cloth, trade it to another player to trigger the evolution. I recommend both trading a Dusclops to tick it off your Pokédex or finding someone willing to do a touch trade that can immediately return your Pokémon to you.

