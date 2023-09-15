How to find and catch Munkidori in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

I get it, you’ve just picked up the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, beat the incredibly short campaign and now you want to add some legendary Pokémon to your collection. We’ve all been there, and fortunately, this DLC being so short makes it easier than ever to expand your Legendary collection.

Munkidori is one of four legendary Pokémon introduced with The Teal Mask. All of these can be acquired once you complete the main story, but to speed things up you’ll need to know where to go and find this creature.

Where to find Munkidori in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Munkidori is probably the easiest of the new legendary Pokémon to find in the postgame of Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Teal Mask. This Pokémon can be found in the bottom left corner of the map right by the lake in Wistful Fields.

You’ve probably already been to this location as it’s the exact same spot you would have seen Mundkidori during your time completing the story of The Teal Mask.

We suggest bringing plenty of Pokeballs and Revives with you as it can prove to be tricky to catch Munkidori. Trust me, when I caught it I went through many resets and even more Pokeballs.

Where to find Munkidori during the stolen mask mission

You shouldn’t have any trouble finding Munkdori during the The Teal Mask story. While completing the mission to find the stolen masks you’ll get information as to where it can be found from the people in the village.

Once you’ve got this info the location will be highlighted on the map.

If you’d like to get a better idea of where it will be before you get this marker on your map it’s the same location that we’ve shared in the image above. Simply go there and you’ll have to challenge and defeat Munkidori.

