How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is bringing in even more Pokémon, new and old, to the base games including favorites like Snorlax and Vulpix. But it’s also reintroducing less iconic Pokémon like Gen III’s Nosepass and its Gen IV evolution, Probopass.

As with the other Pokémon that received evolutions back in Gen IV, Nosepass’ path to becoming a Probopass isn’t so clear cut. Rather than training it until it’s a high enough level to evolve, there’s a special requirement involved to turn your Nosepass into Probopass in the Scarlet and Violet DLC.

Evolving Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Nosepass can be found and caught in the area in the top left corner of Kitakami known as Paradise Barrens. Once you catch your Nosepass, you don’t even need to worry about leveling it up to evolve it. Instead, you simply need to use a Thunder Stone on Nosepass to evolve it into Probopass. This may sound a little odd since Nosepass and Probopass aren’t even Electric-type Pokémon, but the evolutionary stone ties in well with their magnetic noses.

The good news is Thunder Stones are very easy to find in Scarlet and Violet. Head to one of the Delibird Presents stores located across the Paldea region in larger cities like Mesagoza or Levincia. In the general goods section, you can buy Thunder Stones for 3,000 Pokédollars or League Points.

Just remember there aren’t any Delibird Presents stores in Kitakami where all of The Teal Mask’s story takes place, so you’ll need to travel back to Paldea to make the purchase.

After obtaining a Thunder Stone, use it on Nosepass to evolve it into Probopass.

