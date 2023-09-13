Where to find White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask 

Not many Hisuian Pokémon from Legends: Arceus have been available in Scarlet and Violet yet, but The Teal Mask DLC changes that by introducing several of them—like the elusive White-Striped Basculin needed to get a Basculegion.

There are three colors of Basculin, but only the White-Striped Basculin is capable of evolving into Basculegion. This is also the first time it has been available outside of PLA and you can get both the male and female variants too.

Finding the right Basculin can be a pain even with the smaller map for SV’s DLC. There is one reliable area you can go to find the Hostile Pokémon, however, and it is in the perfect spot based on the theme of Kitakama’s layout.

How to find White-Striped Basculin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Don’t be like me and spend hours running around the map and following streams to try and find a glimpse of a White-Striped Basculin. I traveled from the starting spot in Mossui Town and climbed all the way to the Crystal Pool atop Oni Mountain in an attempt to catch the Hisui-tied Water-type—with no luck whatsoever.

It actually isn’t that bad if you know where to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It wasn’t until I bit the bullet and traveled over to Timeless Woods that I found a small school of the Basculin swimming in a secluded body of water next to a Tera Quagsre. Just be sure you don’t wander too far, since the only place I found them spawning was right on the edge of the Timeless Woods and Kitakami Wilds.

Nestled at the foot of the Timeless Woods is where you can find Basculin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As far as I can tell, White-Striped Basculin is the only type of Basculin that can spawn in Kitakama too, since I caught several and didn’t see any other stripe color in my hours of exploring. That works out just fine since White-Striped Basculin is the only color capable of evolving into Basculegion, the water mount from Legends: Arceus.

