How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first DLC The Teal Mask looks not only to bring fresh Pokémon into the game but also finally give players a chance to get many of the previously unavailable species of the part. These include Lampent and Chandelure.

These Ghost-type Pokémon were favorites in the Sword and Shield era but noticeably went missing with the latest generation’s initial release. The good news today is the time is finally here to bring them back.

While you will find Lampent roaming around in the wilds of the new Kitakami island, Chandelure doesn’t appear to be as easy to come across. Fortunately, you can get your hands on this powerful evolution with very little effort after catching a Lampent.

How to evolve Lampent into Chandelure

This is the process to evolve Lampent in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Video by Dot Esports

Getting Chandelure in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask is just as easy as it has been in other games. You’ll only need one item and that’s the Dusk Stone. Using this, you can evolve Lampent into its final evolution.

The good news is that during your adventures in the main Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game, you’ve probably traveled past or even picked up a few of these unique stones. Dust Stones can be found at multiple locations including Montenevera and Cascarrafa.

Once you have a Dusk Stone, go to the items pouch and select it, choose use, and then choose Lampent from your Pokémon party. You should trigger the evolution screen and then congrats: you now have Chandelure.

As of right now, this is the only way we know of to get Chandelure in Scarlet and Violet, outside of a Pokemon HOME transfer, however, the DLC still has plenty left to explore so any new methods will be added to this piece in the future.

