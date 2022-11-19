Where to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In the past, players have been able to easily get evolutionary items once they’ve hit a certain town in Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are far more burdened when it comes to getting all of the Evolution Stones they need in order to fill out their Pokédex.

The Dusk Stone is no different. There are no Dusk Stones available at any of the stores in the game, so players won’t be able to simply cough up some money to be able to evolve the Pokémon in their party like Misdreavus or Murkrow. Instead, they’ll need to do some exploring in the Paldea region.

Because the Dusk Stone isn’t tied to a climate like the Ice Stone or Fire Stone might be, players might need a little help figuring out where to get the two they need. So far, there are only two confirmed locations for these stones.

Where to find the Dusk Stone evolutionary item in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The first location where players can find a Dusk Stone is west of North Province (Area One) in Montenevera. The Dusk Stone is right behind the Pokémon Gym by the big window.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

The second location is directly to the east of Cascarrafa in West Province (Area Three) just north of the river. It’s sitting in a patch of grass by a cliff and shouldn’t be too hard to locate if you know where to look.

Image via The Pokémon Company

There could be more locations where Dusk Stones can be found, but so far these are the two spots that have been confirmed. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.