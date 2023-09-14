Mienfoo is a Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in Generation V. It wasn’t included in the Paldea Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet at first, nor was its evolved counterpart, Mienshao. But that changed with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask.

Mienfoo and Mienshao feature in the Kitakami Pokédex. But how does its evolution happen?

How to evolve Mienfoo into Mienshao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Evolving Mienfoo into Mienshao is pretty simple. When Mienfoo reaches level 50, it evolves. If you have a Mienfoo above level 50, just level it up once more, and it’ll transform into Mienshao. It doesn’t need any fancy items or moves like other Pokémon.

Where to find and catch Mienfoo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Want to catch Mienfoo in The Teal Mask? It’s pretty easy to find. Mienfoo isn’t ultra-rare by any means, and is conveniently located at a spot close to everything else in Kitakami. The trick is knowing where to look, or more specifically, which cave entrance to dive into.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Fly to Kitakami Hall.

Based on your game version, mount either Koraidon or Miraidon.

Climb the stairs to the highest point and then make your way up Oni Mountain.

You’ll spot a cave entrance across a ravine. Cross over, but don’t enter this cave.

Facing the cave entrance, turn left and climb a bit more. You’ll find another cave entrance.

Enter this cave, known as Chilling Waterhead.

Navigate the winding path until you reach a spacious room that spirals downward.

If you’re having trouble finding the right spot, you can see the exact location on the map below.

Head to this location inside the cave. The entrance is nearby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a tip: Mienshao is one of the powerhouses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask. If you’ve got space in your team, it’s a great addition.

For the best performance, aim for a Jolly Nature to boost its Speed or an Impish one to enhance its Defense. Both will lower its Special Attack, but it doesn’t need it, so it’s an excellent tradeoff.

