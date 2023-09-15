How to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Cleffa, a Fairy-type Pokémon, first appeared in Generation II. Its evolved forms, Clefairy and Clefable, were introduced even earlier in Generation I.

Initially, Cleffa wasn’t part of the Paldea Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. However, it made its entry into the Katakami Pokédex through The Teal Mask. And yes, you can evolve Cleffa into Clefairy. Let’s dive into the process.

How to evolve Cleffa into Clefairy in The Teal Mask

Cleffa has a unique way of evolving into Clefairy. It’s not about reaching a specific level or using a Moon Stone, like how Clefairy evolves into Clefable. Cleffa’s evolution is all about building a bond or friendship to a certain level, and then leveling it up once.

To evolve Cleffa into Clefairy, you need to increase its friendship level. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Start by catching Cleffa with a Luxury Ball . This gives an immediate boost to its friendship.

. This gives an immediate boost to its friendship. Purchase a Soothe Bell from Delibird Presents and let Cleffa hold it. This item helps Cleffa earn more friendship points after battles.

Feed Cleffa specific berries that boost friendship. These include Grepa, Hondew, Kelpsy, Pomeg, Qualot, and Tamato berries.

To see how close you are to reaching the required friendship level, visit an NPC who’s next to a Marill in Cascarrafa. They’ll tell you about Cleffa’s current friendship status. Once the bond is strong enough, level up Cleffa, and it will evolve into Clefairy.

Where to find and catch Cleffa and Clefairy in The Teal Mask

Cleffa can be a bit tricky to locate. The Katakami Pokedex suggests that Cleffa prefers cave habitats and is more lively at nighttime. It highlights three main spots where you might find Cleffa: Crystal Pool, Dreaded Den, and areas both northwest and southwest of Kitakami Hall.

Cleffa can be found at these locations, more so at night. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Clefairy is also found in these regions and might even appear more frequently. While catching Clefairy saves you the effort of evolving Cleffa, remember that you’ll still want to find Cleffa to complete its Pokedex entry.

