What happens when you 100 percent complete Kitakami Pokédex? 100 percent Pokédex rewards

The Kitakami Pokédex is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask. It has 200 different Pokémon, including some brand-new ones and some old favorites. If you catch ’em all, you’ll get some awesome rewards along the way and a super special prize.

All Kitakami Pokédex rewards in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

There are 13 rewards in total in The Teal Mask. You’ll get your first reward after catching 90 Pokémon. After that, every time you catch 10 more Pokémon, you’ll get another one all the way until you reach 200.

Pokémon Caught in Kitakami PokédexReward
90One PP Up
100One Bottle Cap
110One Razor Cap
120One Love Ball
130Five Star Pieces
140One Prism Scale
150Three Comet Shards
160One Friend Ball 
170One Reaper Cloth
180One Heavy Ball
190One PP Max
200One Moon Ball

How to claim Kitakami Pokédex rewards

To claim all the rewards listed above at any point after hitting each milestone, do the following: 

  1. Hit the – button to pull up your Pokédex.
  2. Use the right arrow on the D-pad to highlight the Kitakami Pokédex, then press A to open it.
  3. In the Kitakami Pokédex, tap X to see the rewards you’ve unlocked.
  4. The game will automatically give you the rewards for the milestones you’ve hit so far.

What happens when you 100 percent complete the Kitakami Pokédex?

Once you’ve caught all 200 Pokémon in the Kitakami Pokédex and claimed your rewards, head over to Reveler’s Road near Mossui Town. There, you’ll find Jaq. Chat with him, and he’ll reward you with a special item called the Glimmering Charm. This charm boosts the number of Tera Shards you get from Tera Raids.

Plus, as a token of recognition for your impressive feat, Jaq will also present you with a Diploma celebrating your completion of the Kitakami Pokédex.

