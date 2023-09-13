Where to find the Unremarkable Teacup in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Poltchageist is one of the brand new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, bearing many similarities to the Ghost-type Sinistea from Gen VIII.

The difference here is Sinistea is black tea, while Poltchageist is matcha tea to go with the traditional Japanese theme of the DLC’s area, Kitakami. Fittingly, the green matcha Pokémon is also part Grass in addition to its Ghost typing.

Like Sinistea, Poltchageist has an evolution that isn’t as simple as training it to a certain level. In fact, you’ll need to go on a little hunt in Kitakami to find exactly what you need to evolve the Grass/Ghost-type Poltchageist into Sinistcha—the Unremarkable Teacup.

How to get the Unremarkable Teacup in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

To evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha, you need to use the Unremarkable Teacup on it. This item can be found in a very specific place in Kitakami: Paradise Barrens, which is located in the top left corner of the map.

You’ll want to check the cave to the right of the Historic Signboard in Paradise Barrens. Inside, you’ll find the Unremarkable Teacup. Use it on your Poltchageist to evolve it into Sinistcha.

Once you have your newly evolved Sinistcha, consider bringing it to your next double battle. With its signature ability, Hospitality, Sinistcha can heal a bit of its ally’s HP when it enters battle. This is perfect when the rest of your team is getting worn down.

