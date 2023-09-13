How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

From all of the new Pokémon joining Scarlet and Violet in The Teal Mask DLC, it seems Poltchageist is by far the most anticipated, and adding to that excitement is the fact it has an evolution.

That’s right, just like Sinistea, Poltchageist has its own evolution, but that’s not where the similarities end. To get this new evolution, called Sinistcha, you’ll need a specific item. We get it, searching across the land of Kitakami for one specific item doesn’t sound like the most enjoyable task, but you can relax. We’ve got you covered.

How to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

You can evolve Polchageist into Sinistcha with the help of a special item called the Unremarkable Teacup. Sounding even more like Sinistea isn’t it?

To find the Unremarkable Teacup you need to head up to the top left of the map and visit the place called Paradise Barrens. Among the rocky marsh, you will find a cave. Inside is the Unremarkable Teacup. To help all those visual learners like me, we’ve included a video that should take you right to your prize.

How to find the Unremarkable Teacup in Scarlet and Violet. Video by Dot Esports

Now with this item acquired, all you need to do is open up your inventory and select it. Choose use and you should see that it can be paired with your Poltchageist. If you’ve not caught this new Pokémon yet then you’ll want to head to the bottom of the map and catch one.

Once you use the Unremarkable Teacup on Poltchageist, you’re done! Now you have a brand new Sinitcha to take into battle.

It appears there are two forms of this evolution so once we find the item that will get your Sinistcha’s other form we will update this article with that info too.

