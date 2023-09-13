Pokémon Scarlet and Violet finally has its first DLC release, The Teal Mask, and within the content addition are a few new Pokémon to find and catch. One of these is the matcha-inspired creature Poltchageist.

Poltchageist is one of the species that were revealed for the DLC in its early footage. This Pokémon looks a lot like Sinistea, however, the design of its ceramic exterior is noticeably different. Not to mention its type; the matcha Pokémon brings a dual type of Grass and Ghost making it an interesting addition to any team.

Now the DLC is here, we know exactly where you need to head if you’re looking to speedrun a capture of this little critter.

Where to find Polchageist in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Poltchageist location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Poltchageist, the matcha-tea Pokémon everyone is dying to get ahold of, can be caught in the wild in the lower right portion of the new Kitakami island. I’m a visual learner so to make things easier for people like me you can see the map data for this new Pokémon above.

Simply head to where the orange squares are located on this map and wander around the bamboo forest. Unfortunately, Poltchageist is a super rare spawn so you’re going to need to bring some sandwiches to the table to increase your chances.

Given Poltchageist is a Ghost-type Pokémon, Ghost-type sandwiches are going to greatly increase your chance of finding one.

Of course, with some patience, you should eventually stumble upon one giving you a chance to add it to your collection.

Right now it appears this is the only way to catch Poltchageist, fortunately, it’s something you can do almost right as you start your adventures in The Teal Mask DLC.

About the author