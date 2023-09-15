Where to find Eviolite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

It's one of the best held items.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there’s a unique item called Eviolite. This isn’t just any ordinary item; when a Pokémon holds onto it, their Defense and Special Defense stats receive a significant 50 percent boost.

But, as with many things in the Pokémon universe, there’s a twist; this boost only applies to Pokémon that have yet to reach their final evolutionary form.

This might sound limiting, but in practice, the Eviolite is a Scarlet and Violet gamechanger. Certain Pokémon with high Defense and Special Defense, like Chansey and Dusclops, can use this item to great effect. When equipped with Eviolite, they can endure attacks much better, turning them into immovable objects in battle.

How to get Eviolite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

So, how does one get their hands on Eviolite? There are two main methods. You can either buy it from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza, or earn it as a reward after defeating seven trainers in South Province (Area Five).

Buy it from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza

If you’re someone who’s saved up their Pokédollars, you can buy Eviolite outright from a store. Just head over to the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza. Positioned near the city’s southern entrance, it’s hard to miss.

The price tag is 50,000 Pokédollars, but the investment is worthwhile.

Delibird Presents in Mesagoza is an easy find. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Defeat seven trainers in South Province (Area Five)

For those who prefer a more hands-on approach, there’s another option. In the South Province, specifically Area Five, you can earn the Eviolite as a reward. The task? Battle and defeat any seven out of the 16 trainers scattered in the area.

Once you’ve done this, speak to the Battle League Representative at the Pokémon Center and they’ll hand over an Eviolite.

So, what’s it going to be? Will you dive deep into your savings to grab that Eviolite quickly, or will roll up your sleeves and earn it yourself?

Either way, every veteran player knows how good Eviolite is. It’s a gamechanger in competitive battles and is well worth the time and effort in your next Scarlet and Violet playthrough.

About the author