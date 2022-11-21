How to evolve Chansey into Blissey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A little happiness can go a long way!

Chansey and Blissey aren’t new Pokémon by any means. Chansey was introduced in Generation I, while Blissey was introduced in Generation II. And Happiny, the pre-evolved form of Chansey, was introduced much later in Generation IV.

However, the adorable pink, egg-like complexion they maintain throughout their evolution has seen them become a hit among those with a soft spot for collecting the cutest Pokémon.

That hasn’t changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. And to top it off, they’re quite formidable as Normal-type Pokémon, too—especially Blissey, the most powerful of the bunch.

Their evolutionary process is a little more involved than others.

Chansey to Blissey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet evolution method, explained

If you’ve managed to find and catch Happiny, you’ll need to evolve it into Chansey. To do that, make it hold an Oval Stone during the daytime. It’s one of several evolution stones in the game.

After that, you’ll need to form a happy friendship with Chansey.

This can be done by increasing its happiness via methods such as catching it with a Luxury Ball or Friend Ball, giving it vitamins, giving it a Soothe Bell to hold, and keeping it in your party for an extended period of time.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey are Pokémon that thrive on happiness—as their names suggest. So, it makes sense that happiness plays an important part in their evolutionary process.

It’s a little different from the usual method of leveling Pokémon up via battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it’s a wholesome method!