Where to find Evolution Stones in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Evolution items are handy tools that allow Pokémon trainers to evolve some of their Pokémon into new, more powerful forms. Like other Pokémon games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a handful of different items that fit this category, and some of the most commonly used are the Evolution Stones.
With these Stones, players can access a range of different Pokémon including the popular Eeveelutions stemming from the Normal-type Pokémon Eevee. With this and many other options, you’re going to want to collect these items along your journey through the Sinnoh region.
So you can make the most of your playtime, here are all the locations where you can find the Evolution Stones within BDSP.
Evolution stone locations in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
All of the Evolution Stones can be excavated from within the Grand Underground once you reach the endgame portion of BDSP. But here are the other places you may stumble upon them during your run.
- Fire Stone – The Fire Stone can be found at Feugo Ironworks.
- Water Stone – You’ll find a Water Stone on a floating island block accessible with Surf off Route 213.
- Thunder Stone – There are two separate Thunder Stones in the Sinnoh region, the first at Sunyshore City and another on Route 229.
- Leaf Stone – This stone can be found within a Poké Ball at Floaroma Meadow
- Dusk Stone – You’ll stumble upon a Dusk Stone within the Galactic Warehouse during the game’s story, along with another on Victory Road.
- Dawn Stone – Route 225 holds a Dawn Stone, but you’ll need Rock Climb to scale the cliff and reach it.
- Oval Stone – An Oval Stone can be found in a Poké ball within the Lost Tower.
- Shiny Stone – A Shiny Stone can be found along Route 228 within the sandstorm, but you’ll need a Bike to navigate the terrain and reach it.