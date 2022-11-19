Typically in Pokémon games, the beginning zones don’t always reflect the beginning evolutions of Pokémon, especially if it is a Pokémon that has a baby form. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, it seems that the baby form of certain Pokémon are all over the starting zones.

Happiny is one of those starter zone Pokémon. It is small and not that easy to see, so some players might have missed it when they went through the area into the next part of the story. Players that took a little more time between the starting area and Mesagoza might have run into the teeny pink creature, but others may have missed it.

Where to find Happiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are several areas where Happiny live, but if you’re just starting the game and you haven’t made it to Mesagoza yet, try looking around the area in between your house and Mesagoza. Happiny will be spawning in that area.

More specifically, Happiny spawns in South Provice Area One, Two, Three, and Five, West Province Area One, and by the Pokémon League. Keep a keen eye out for the little pale pink Pokémon, since it can be very tiny and easy to miss if you’re not paying attention. Alternatively, you could breed any form of its evolution while holding the Luck Incense to get one.

Once you have your Happiny, you can evolve it during the day with an Oval Stone to get a Chansey, and make it happy in order to further evolve it into a Blissey.