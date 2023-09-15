Where to find Ogidoki in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Legendary Pokémon are always favorites in Pokémon games, especially when it comes to new DLC. The Teal Mask brings a nice collection of new legendaries to Scarlet and Violet, including the leader of the pack, Okidogi.

The dog Pokémon is a new addition to the franchise and something that all players will want to add to their collection. First things first, to do this you’ll need to know where to find it. Fortunately, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find.

Where to find Okidogi in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here is where you can find Okidogi.

If you’ve finished the storyline of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask and now are looking for Ogidoki then you’ll want to head back to the same place you found them before.

Okidogi can be found in Paradise Barrens on the top left side of the map. Simply head to this location and you’ll find the legendary creature as a static encounter in the middle of the marsh. If you want a visual clue as to where this is you can see it on the map we’ve included above.

When I encountered Okidogi I took plenty of revives and poison heals as I lost a lot of Pokémon while attempting to capture this creature. It took me many attempts to weaken Okidogi without killing it before I was able to catch it.

Okidogi’s skillset includes Poison Jab, Superpower, Brutal Swing, and Crunch. It is a Poison and Fighting-type Pokémon so make sure you’re bringing some Pokémon to counter this.

Where to find Okidogi during the stolen mask mission

When you’re completing the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask you’ll find encounter Okidogi when retrieving the four masks. At this point, you’ll be tasked with finding it and taking it out.

To find Okidogi during this mission you will be given clues from villagers in town and then its location will appear on your map. If you’d like another look at where this is it’s the exact same location that can be seen on our map image above.

