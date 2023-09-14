Can you evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Ursaluna hasn’t been around for very long but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has already given it a new form in The Teal Mask. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a powerful Pokémon that does a lot to differentiate itself from its Hisuian counterpart, but that also means the way you get it differentiates from the usual evolution path.

Ursaluna’s Bloodmoon form has its own dedicated side story in The Teal Mask where you need to team up with a photographer named Perrin to track it down while learning about how this specific species ended up in Kitakama and earned the moniker of “Bloodmoon Beast.”

Just be sure to bring a strong team ready to take some special attacks when the time is right to start your Hisuian survey.

Can Ursaring evolve into Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

The lore behind this bear is pretty cool. Screenshot via Dot Esports

While Ursaluna is still known as the Peat Pokémon even in its Bloodmoon Form, you can’t just use a Peat Block to evolve your Ursaring this time around.

As of The Teal Mask’s launch, there is no way to obtain a Peat Block in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That means you can’t evolve Ursaring and are stuck either transferring a Hisuian Ursaluna in from Legends: Areceus or catching the lone Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Kitakama.

Related Where to find Ursaluna Bloodmoon Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

In Legends: Arceus, you needed to have an Ursaring and use a Peat Block like an evolution stone during a full moon to evolve it into Ursaluna. A similar mechanic might apply to Ursaluna’s Bloodmoon Form in the future, but that is not in the game yet, so Ursaring can’t evolve into it and Ursaluna currently has no way to swap forms at all.

Since both versions of Ursaluna are listed as unique from each other, it could end up being classified as a regional variant of sorts in the future, with Ursaring evolving into Hisuian Ursaluna in Hisui and Bloodmoon Form in Kitakama.

About the author