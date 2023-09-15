How to evolve Slugma into Magcargo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Slugma, a Fire-type Pokémon from Generation II, is a cool-looking magma slug. It evolves into Magcargo, which has a shell and resembles a molten snail. Neither of them were part of the Paldean Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet originally.

With The Teal Mask DLC, they’re now landed in the Kitakami region. So, you can catch Slugma there and evolve it into Magcargo.

How to evolve Slugma into Magcargo in The Teal Mask

Evolving Slugma into Magcargo in The Teal Mask is a simple process. Once Slugma hits level 38, it will evolve into Magcargo. There’s no need for any special evolutionary items or unique conditions.

Here’s a handy tip: if you happen to catch a Slugma that’s already past level 38, don’t worry. Simply help it gain one more level, and it’ll evolve into Magcargo.

Where to find and catch Slugma in The Teal Mask

If you’re on the hunt for Slugma, head over to the Kitakami region, specifically around the Crystal Pool area. While you can find them between Crystal Pool and Kitakami Hall, I have found the best spot to be just a bit northwest of the pool. It seems Slugma prefers that area, so you might have a higher chance of finding one there.

The Crystal Pool is your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Catching Slugma is just like snagging any other Pokémon. First, lower its health, then toss Pokéballs until it’s yours.

A tip for an easier catch: Slugma is vulnerable to Water-type Pokémon. Using one can give you an edge, but be careful. If your Pokémon is too powerful, it might accidentally knock out Slugma in a single move. So, aim to weaken, not defeat, and you’ll have Slugma in your team in no time.

By adding Slugma and Magcargo to your Kitakami Pokédex, you’re progressing nicely towards completing it. Once it’s complete, you’ll unlock all the special rewards that come with it. Keep going, and you’ll soon reap the benefits of a full Pokédex!

