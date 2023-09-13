How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

Pokémon hunters have over 100 new species to hunt down to complete their Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, which features the return of Vikavolt.

The Generation VII Bug and Electric Pokémon was first introduced with an evolution path that could only happen in a specific area, though that evolution method has since been simplified. Instead, players have a much easier time getting their hands on a Vikavolt, though it does still require some work.

How to evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

The first step to getting a Vikavolt is by catching a Grubbin, which evolves into a Charjabug at level 20, or by catching a Charjabug. You can find a Grubbin easily in the forest in the west of the map, quite early on in your DLC adventure. If you can’t find a Grubbin you can go straight to catching a Charjabug in the same place.

Scooping up a Charjabug is your best bet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Charjabug, you simply need to use a Thunder Stone on the Pokémon to evolve it into Vikavolt.

There are several ways of getting a Thunder Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with the easiest method being to purchase one from Delibird Presents once you have defeated at least three gym leaders in the base game.

After this process, you’ll have your hands on the new dual-type Bug and Electric Pokémon and can bring it with you on your journey on the Kitakami school trip.

