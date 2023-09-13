Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask DLC has reintroduced a bunch of Pokémon into the game from previous generations, including the adorable Swinub, Piloswine, and Mamoswine line. Swinub and Piloswine were first introduced back in Gen II, while their final evolution, Mamoswine, came two generations later in Gen IV.

As with many of the third-stage evolutions added back in Gen IV, Mamoswine is a special case when it comes to its evolution method, and if you aren’t aware of how to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine, you might end up missing it altogether.

Here’s everything you need to know about evolving the Swine Pokémon into one of the strongest Ice types in the game.

Piloswine will need to know the move Ancient Power to evolve into Mamoswine. Image via The Pokémon Company

How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Swinub evolves into Piloswine at level 33, but their next evolution isn’t as straightforward. To evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine, you’ll need to teach Piloswine the move Ancient Power. Based on previous generations, Piloswine should already have Ancient Power available in its pool of level-up moves, so you just need to have it remember the move.

To do this, check Piloswine’s summary, go to its moveset, press A, and select “Remember moves.” Find Ancient Power on the list and add it to Piloswine’s current moveset.

Once Piloswine knows Ancient Power, level it up with training or candies. Leveling it up once will trigger the evolution. After you have your Mamoswine, feel free to remove Ancient Power from its moveset if you’d rather it have other moves.

Since it’s a powerful physical attacker, some of the best moves for Mamoswine include Earthquake, Icicle Crash, Ice Shard, and Rock Slide. There’s really no need to keep Ancient Power on its moveset after you’ve evolved it.

