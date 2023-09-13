How to get the Razor Fang in Pokémon SV The Teal Mask DLC

You may earn it without even trying.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t just bringing new Pokémon into the franchise with The Teal Mask DLC, but also bringing back favorites, including Gliscor. This powerful evolution is back in the mix, but you’ll need to find a specific item first.

As you might expect, with Gliscor back, so is the Razor Fang. This evolutionary item has been around for years but was noticeably absent from the base Scarlet and Violet games. Well, now there is a reason for it to be around again.

Often finding items in the open world of Scarlet and Violet can be a tedious task. Trust me, I’ve spent countless hours scouring the map for those tedious legendary stakes. The good news here is getting the Razor Fang won’t have you doing anywhere near that level of searching. In fact, you may even get one without even trying.

How to get the Razor Fang in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to get Razor Fang. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting yourself a Razor Fang in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC can be made extremely simple, in fact, if you’re patient you won’t even have to seek it out in the wild.

As you progress through this DLC you’ll be awarded with a Razor Fang simply for viewing 110 Pokémon in the new Kitakami Pokédex. If you want to get the item for evolution purposes as you start off your Kitakami adventure then this might be the perfect solution.

If you’ve been playing for a while and may have already received this specific Razor Fang, then you’ll have to resort to other options.

Sadly, we have yet to locate any Razor Fang items in the wilderness across Kitakami, but once these are found this article will be updated to reflect the new information.

About the author