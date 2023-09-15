How to evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Finding it, catching it, and evolving it is a breeze.

Vullaby and Mandibuzz might sound familiar to seasoned Pokémon players. These Dark and Flying-type Pokémon first made their appearance in Generation V. Now, they’ve made a comeback in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask, joining the ranks of the Kitakami Pokédex.

Vullaby is out and about for you to catch in the Kitakami region. But if you’re aiming for Mandibuzz, you’ll have to evolve your Vullaby.

How to evolve Vullaby into Mandibuzz in The Teal Mask

Evolving Vullaby into Mandibuzz is simple: when Vullaby hits level 54, it transforms into Mandibuzz. No special moves or items are needed. If you have a Vullaby already beyond level 54, just help it gain one more level, and it’ll become Mandibuzz.

Where to find and catch Vullaby in The Teal Mask

Looking for Vullaby in The Teal Mask? Head to Paradise Barrens, especially in the northern or eastern parts of the area. Wander between these sections, and you’ll spot one in no time. It took me around a minute the first time I looked. I only had to do one lap between them. So it should be the same for you.

When battling Vullaby, remember it’s vulnerable to Electric, Fairy, Ice, and Rock-type Pokémon. Using one can give you an edge, but be careful. If your Pokémon is much stronger, it might knock out Vullaby in one move. Aim to weaken, not knock out, for a successful catch.

Catching Vullaby and then evolving it into Mandibuzz helps you progress in the Kitakami Pokédex. With these two added, you’re moving closer to completing all 200 Pokémon entries and unlocking some cool rewards.

Keep it up, and you’ll achieve that full Pokédex in no time.

