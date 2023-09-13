How to catch Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Every time a Pokémon game gets DLC, a mysterious Pokémon has been in the spotlight for that new content’s story, with Ogerpon being the focal point for Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC. Catching the Mask Pokémon is challenging, but simple, as long as you follow the right path.

Your journey through the land of Kitakama will take you to many unique locations you would never see in Paldea, all while you are tasked with learning about the local folklore and delving into mysterious legends.

The Teal Mask’s story lets you explore the entire new map at your own leisure early on, but there is always a clear path in front of you that guides you to story objectives. In fact, the map system works exactly like the base game, with NPCs updating it to mark key locations and adding images for certain Pokémon you are looking to encounter as part of the main path.

Ogerpon is heavily involved throughout your short new journey, but you will have to work in order to capture this not-quite Legendary creature.

How and where to catch Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

As you progress through Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, you will learn more about the legends surrounding Kitakama and the odd Pokémon mixed into its folklore. Ogerpon is the final challenge you will face, and it is not a simple task.

Ogerpon is cute but brutal in battle. Screenshot via Dot Esports

At the very end of your journey in this new land, you will be given the chance to challenge Ogerpon to a battle. This will have you facing all four of its different masked forms in a Tera Raid battle one after the other until you win or lose, with each mask giving it different moves, abilities, and typings.

From Grass-type to many others based on its masks. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Clearing the final mask will allow you to catch the Mask Pokémon. This is a static encounter at the end of the DLC so you can’t really miss it once you reach that point.

Where to get all of Ogerpon’s masks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Once you beat Ogerpon, you will automatically have all four of its masks in your bag, which can then be given to the Pokémon to hold depending on which form you want it to take in battle. This means you do not need to collect them or complete another side quest to unlock each form.

It will not actually wear a mask when you give it the item—that only appears when it Terastallizes. It does, however, alter the color scheme of Ogerpon’s upper body once attached.

