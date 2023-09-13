How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

There are two ways to get Leavanny.

Over 100 additional Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Teal Mask DLC, with Leavanny’s evolution line among them.

The Generation V Bug and Grass-type Pokémon is a decent option to boost your party composition, particularly utilizing moves like Knock Off to remove the opponent’s held item, but it can take some work to get a hold of.

Fortunately, we’re here to help with a full breakdown of how to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny.

Evolving Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Swadloon is easily attainable in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC as its pre-evolution, Sewaddle, is one of the earliest Pokémon you will come across in the Kitakami region and found at a much higher level than the required level to evolve, level 20, so will evolve into Swadloon after its first level up.

Obtaining Leavanny is a slightly harder task, however, as you will need to reach a high friendship level with Swadloon and then increase its level to trigger the evolution—but there are some steps that can help you.

Giving Swadloon a Soothe Bell to help increases the rate at which its friendship increases, which you can do by keeping it in your party, making sure it remains healthy, using it in battles, and using items like EXP Candy.

Leavanny can be found in the wild. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, if you’d prefer to add Leavanny to your Pokédex without having to go through the evolution process, you can find Leavanny in the wild in the bottom-left and bottom-right areas of the Kitakami map, as shown in the screenshot below.

Although Leavanny is considered to be a rare spawn, I instantly found one after entering the Wistful Fields region of the map after traveling from the Apple Hills.

