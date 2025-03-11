Best teams for Scroll Cup Great League in Pokémon Go

The next round for the battle league during Pokémon Go‘s Might and Mastery season is now available, and you can participate in the Scroll Cup for the Great League. This is a themed competition celebrating the arrival of Kubfu and its evolved form, Urshifu.

Similar to the previous battle league cups, select restrictions exist on the type of Pokémon you can use on your teams. You’ll have to create creative teams to get one over on your opponents in each battle, which means having a flexible roster. We’ve lined up some of the best choices you could bring out during these battles. These are some of the best teams you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Scroll Cup.

Scroll Cup best teams in Pokémon Go

Gallade can cut through the competition. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

For the Scroll Cup, any Pokémon you want to use on your team must be at or below 1,500 CP. You can also only use a Pokémon that is a Dark, Fighting, or a Water type. If a Pokémon does not have this typing, it won’t be able to participate, similar to the ones in the Willpower Cup. However, Primarina has been banned as an available choice, and no one can use this Pokémon.

Although this limits your choices when creating a team, we’ve brought together some excellent choices and team recommendations. Feel free to mix and match these Pokémon options, depending on which ones you have in Pokémon Go.

Toxapex, Chesnaught, and Gallade

Toxapex returns as a superb choice. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

Our first team features the powerful Toxapex, a notably robust Poison and Water-type Pokémon frequently appearing in the Great League. The Scroll Cup is a great competition to use this bulky choice on your team as your first, or you can swap it out to make it your last option. Regardless of where you place Toxapex, bring Chesnaught and Gallade with you. Both choices have strong Fighting and Grass-type attacks that make them great counters to anything that can significantly harm Toxapex, and they’re strong attackers that can wear down an opponent’s shields.

Pokémon Typing Best moveset Toxapex Poison and Water type Poison Jab (fast move), Brine, and Sludge Wave Chesnaught Grass and Fighting type Vine Whip (fast move), Frenzy Plant, and Superpower Gallade Psychic and Fighting type Psycho Cut (fast move), Close Combat, and Leaf Blade*/

Sableye, Lanturn, and Kommo-o

Lanturn can defend against any Flying-types in the Scroll Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The next team focuses on Sableye, another Pokémon that appears in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Given how long Sableye has been around, it’s a great choice for starter players, given how frequently it appears in the mobile game. I recommend teaming Sableye up with Lanturn and Kommo-o to round out the rest of this team. Lanturn will only feel the effects of Grass-type attacks, but you can use Kommo-o to balance things out as it can apply a good amount of pressure close to the end of a match.

Pokémon Typing Best moveset Sableye Dark and Ghost type Shadow Claw (fast move), Foul Play, and Dazzling Gleam Lanturn Water and Electric type Spark (fast move), Surf, and Thunderbolt Kommo-o Dragon and Fighting type Dragon Tail (fast move), Close Combat, and Dragon Claw

Morpeko (Full Belly), Annihilape, and Malamar

Prepare to bring out your best Morpeko. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

If anyone wants the chance to use Morpeko, the Scroll Cup in Pokémon Go is a great opportunity. Morpeko shines in this competition as an Electric and Dark-type Pokémon, serving as a proper glass cannon, given its rapid-fire moveset. However, you need more robust choices to balance it out, so I recommend Annihilape and Malamar. This rather technical team can be challenging to manage, but if you master your switches and use shields, this team can outmaneuver many other players.

Pokémon Typing Best moveset Morpeko (full belly) Electric and Dark type Thunder Shock (fast move), Aura Wheel, and Psychic Fangs Annihilape Fighting and Ghost type Counter (fast move), Rage Fist, and Close Combat Malamar Dark and Psychic type Psywave (fast move), Superpower, and Foul Play

Azumarill, Guzzlord, and Spiritomb

Image via the Pokemon Company, Remix by Dot Esports

Players who frequently compete in the Great League can use a favorite on this team: Azumarill. Whenever Water-type Pokémon can participate in a cup, Azumarill remains a fantastic choice, given its diverse moveset and bulky stats. You can choose to use it as your or last Pokémon, but to help counter it, I recommend teaming it up with Guzzlord and Spiritomb. Guzzlord is another bulky choice you’ll want to use as your first or last Pokémon, but Spiritomb should be used in the middle, capable of utilizing its fast move to deal heavy damage and whittle down an opponent’s shields.

Pokémon Typing Best moveset Azumarill Water and Fairy type Bubble (fast move), Ice Beam, and Play Rough Guzzlord Dark and Dragon type Dragon Tail (fast move), Dragon Claw, and Sludge Bomb Spiritomb Ghost and Dark type Sucker Punch (fast move), Rock Tomb, and Shadow Ball

Mandibuzz, Lanturn, and Drapion

Mandibuzz is a sturdy, defensive Pokémon. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

In the final team I’ve created as a recommendation, we have Mandibuzz leading the charge. Another robust Great League competitor with some of the best defensive stats in this league, it’s a hard-to-beat choice that you can use to start any battle. To support it, we have Gastrodon and Drapion. Gastrodon is a great choice to counter anything that might focus on Mandibuzz, and Drapion is a solid option to have as your final Pokémon, capable of holding the line and surprising your opponent with its wild charged moves.

Pokémon Typing Best moveset Mandibuzz Dark and Flying type Air Slash (fast move), Foul Play, and Aerial Ace Gastrodon Water and Ground type Mud Slap (fast move), Body Slam, and Earth Power Drapion Dark and Poison type Poison Sting (fast move), Crunch, and Aqua Tail

