Pokémon Go Burmy evolution chart – All forms

Burmy has several forms you can find and two evolved forms, which have different requirements you have to follow to get them both.

Burmy is one of the handful of Pokémon that has multiple forms you can unlock and collect in Pokémon Go. Each form has a distinct PokéDex entry, and tracking down these forms can be challenging if you’re trying to get one of each.

Not only do the distinct forms of Burmy have a special evolution, but it also has two evolved forms: Wormadam and Mothim. Getting these two final evolutions can be tricky, and we want to help narrow down these options for you whenever you’re catching these Pokémon. Here’s the entire Burmy evolution breakdown you can get in Pokémon Go, and how you can catch all evolved forms for Burmy.

All Burmy forms in Pokémon Go

There are three types of Burmy you can find while you play Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

You can find Burmy in three distinct forms: Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak. The different forms don’t change the Pokémon’s stats, only its appearance. The appearance does modify the Wormadam form it appears in, as well. But if you’re trying to evolve Burmy into a Mothim, that comes down to its gender, not the appearance. This is the same for Ralts when you want to evolve it into a Gallade or a Gardevoir.

A Burmy in its Plant Cloak form has green leaves on it. The Burmy in its Sandy Cloak gives it a yellow and brown appearance. The Burmy in its Trash Cloak form has a pink appearance. The base, face, and eyes of the Pokémon do not change whatsoever, only the leaves attached to it.

The distinct forms appear in different parts of the world while playing Pokémon Go. You can find Burmy in its Plant Cloak while exploring parks, forests, or wherever there’s a lot of greenery. If you see a lot of plants and plains, expect to encounter Burmy in its Plant Cloak. If you’re in the desert or near a beach, you can encounter a Burmy in its Sandy Cloak. Finally, the Trash Cloak Burmy exclusively appears in the city where there are a lot of buildings, apartments, and foot traffic. If you’re in a place where there are always many people, Burmy in its Trash Cloak is pretty common.

How to evolve Burmy into Wormadam in Pokémon Go

Wormadam’s form is a reflection of what Burmy you evolved. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Burmy can evolve into two different Pokémon. If you’re looking for a Wormadam, a Burmy only evolves into this form if it’s a female. Regardless of your Burmy form, if it’s a female, it becomes Wormadam when you grow it by giving it 50 Burmy Candy. Like the distinct forms, though, Wormadam has different appearances and typings.

When you evolve Burmy in its Plant Cloak, Wormadam has a green appearance, with green leaves sticking out of it and white flowers on the front. It’s a Bug and Grass-type. When you evolve a Burmy in its Sandy Cloak form, it has a yellow appearance and becomes a Bug and Ground-type. Finally, if you evolve a Burmy in its Trash Cloak form, the Wormadam has a pink appearance, becoming a Bug and Steel-type.

How to evolve Burmy into Mothim in Pokémon Go

A male Burmy always becomes Mothim. Image via the Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

The second evolution for Burmy is Mothim, and a Burmy can only undergo this transformation if it’s a male. Unlike Wormadam, Mothim has the same appearance despite what Burmy form you catch. Mothim has the same appearance and is always a Bug and Flying-type. Of the two evolutions, Mothim is the easiest to track down because you can get it with any Burmy form, whereas Wormadam has different appearances and typings based on the type of Burmy you want to evolve.

