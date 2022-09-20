Best Ultra League Team in Pokemon GO Battle League

The Go League Battle in Pokémon Go features a range of different competitive leagues where players battle Trainers worldwide. The Go Battle League is divided into The Great League, Ultra League, and the Master League. Each of these leagues has different CP entry costs, which means Trainers can only use Pokémons at certain levels. You will also come across various limited-time tournaments in the Go Battle League like Psychic Cup.

The Ultra League is a step above the Great League. Players can use a varied range of Pokémons, thanks to the level cap. The Ultra League allows Trainers to use Pokémon at or below 2,500 CP.

Naturally, you need to use the best Pokémon to become an Ultra League champion in Pokémon Go. Rising through the ranks at this stage is not as easy as it sounds. Your Pokémons need to have a good combination of Fast and Charged attacks to counter every opponent in the Ultra League.

Here are the best team combinations and Pokémon players can use in the Ultra League in Go Battles.

Pokémon Go Great League best teams and Pokémon

In Pokémon Go, the meta Pokémons for Go Battle League changes regularly. Players need to adapt to new team compositions to stay ahead of this change. The 2,500 CP range gives players a chance to select the best Pokémons from a varied range.

Using dual-type Pokémon with different movesets is an excellent strategy to defeat tougher opponents in the Ultra League.

You can select three different Pokémons, and each player will have two shields to block the opponent’s attacks. Timing these shields can make a massive difference in the outcome of any match.

Here are some of the best teams to use in Pokémon Go Ultra League.

Swampert, Charizard, Umbreon

Swampert remains to be one of the top Pokémons to use in the Ultra League. Since it’s a Water/Ground type, Swampert is exceedingly weak against Grass-type. This is where Charizard comes in to save the match. A strong Fire/Flying type Pokémon with access to Dragon attacks, makes Charizard the perfect backup for Swampert. Similarly, Umbreon is a Dark-type resistant to Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémons.

Swampert: Mud Shot (fast move), Hydro Cannon, Surf

Charizard: Fire Spin (fast move), Blast Burn, Dragon Claw

Umbreon: Snarl (fast move), Foul Play, Psychic

Registeel, Togekiss, Mewtwo (Armored)

Registeel is another top-tier Pokémon to use in Ultra League. This Steel type is resistant against several types and only vulnerable to Fighting, Ground, and Fire-type Pokémons. Mewtwo (Armored) can be acquired from five-star Raids and is one of the strongest Psychic-type Pokemon in the game. Togekiss (a Fairy/Flying type) provides proper support to this combination.

Registeel: Metal Claw (fast move), Hyper Beam, Flash Cannon

Togekiss: Charm (fast move), Dazzling Gleam, Flamethrower

Mewtwo (Armored): Confusion (fast move), Psystrike, Future Sight

Skarmory, Lapras, Cresselia

Skarmory is a Steel/Flying-type, resistant to Ground, Normal, Flying, Steel, Psychic, Dragon, Poison, Fairy, Bug, and Grass-types. On the other hand, Lapras is a Water/Ice-type vulnerable to Fighting, Rock, Grass, and Electric. Cresselia compliments this composition perfectly as a Psychic type, and is resistant to Fighting and Psychic. Start the match with Skarmory, and switch to Cresselia in case you are at a type disadvantage.

Skarmory: Steel Wing (fast move), Brave Bird, Flash Cannon

Lapras: Water Gun (fast move), Blizzard, Surf

Cresselia: Confusion (fast move), Future Sight, Moon Blast

Giratina (Altered Form), Clefable, Obstagoon

Giratina is a Ghost/Dragon-type Pokémon resistant to Poison, Bug, Fire, Water, Grass, Electric, Normal, and Fighting types. Always keep Giratina as the starter to make the most out of this combination. Clefable is a Fairy type (vulnerable to Poison and Steel) which makes it the perfect support for this combination. Similarly, Obstagoon is a Dark/Normal-type, and is resistant to Dark, Psychic, and Ghost types.