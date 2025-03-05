The best moveset for Grumpig in Pokémon Go

Every so often in Pokémon Go, there are opportunities for Pokémon to receive new life and renewed opportunity for battle. Grumpig is one of these Pokémon, having received several move changes during the Might and Mastery season.

These move changes drastically change the available options they can use in battle, giving them a wide variety of choices before preparing for a fight. With the new changes, you might be wondering what the best combination could be, and how you can get the most out of this unique Pokémon. There are a handful of choices available to you, and knowing how to optimize a Grumpig is important. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset you can get Grumpig in Pokémon Go.

Grumpig’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

You’ll have to catch a Spoink and evolve it into a Grumpig. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Grumpig is the final evolution of Spoink, a Psychic-type Pokémon that normally appears for most of the Psychic-type events in Pokémon Go. When Spoink evolves into Grumpig, it doesn’t differ too much, as it stays a Psychic-type, making it weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Fighting and Psychic-type moves. When using this Pokémon, the best moveset to teach Grumpig is the fast move Psywave and the charged moves Dynamic Punch and Shadow Ball.

Attack Move Type Damage Type Damage Energy Psywave Fast Move Psychic-type 3 4 per move Dynamic Punch Charged Move Fighting-type 90 45 Shadow Ball Charged Move Ghost-type 100 55

When it comes to picking out the fast move, Psywave is a fantastic choice that skyrockets Grumpig. Compared to the other options, Charge Beam and Extrasensory, there’s little competition. Charge Beam does more damage as it can do five damage, and generates 3.6 energy per turn, but it takes three turns to use it. Extrasensory suffers from the same problem, where it does eight damage and generates 3.33 energy per turn. With Psywave, it does three damage and generates four energy per move, but only takes one turn to use. It’s leagues ahead better than both attacks.

With the increased energy generation from Psywave, Grumpig can use its more powerful attacks during a Pokémon Go battle, unleashing it charged moves. You can choose two attacks from its list of choices, and these are all the charged moves Grumpig can learn to use.

Dynamic Punch – Fighting-type

– Fighting-type Mirror Coat – Psychic-type

– Psychic-type Psychic – Psychic-type

– Psychic-type Shadow Ball – Ghost-type

Of these options, Grumpig’s best charged moves are Dynamic Punch and Shadow Ball. These are different attack types than Grumpig’s Psychic typing, but they’re exceptionally good choices. Both are low energy cost moves, with Dynamic Punch requiring 45, and Shadow Ball needs 55. They do similar damage, as Dynamic Punch can inflict 90 and Shadow Ball does 100. They’re close together that make great melds in combat, capable of switching between them to drain an opponent’s shields, potentially baiting them out.

Compared to Mirror Coat and Psychic, those two attacks don’t stack up. Mirror Coat only does 60 damage, and requires 55 energy, whereas Psychic does 75 damage and needs 55 energy. Although they require the same energy as Shadow Ball, their lower damage make them subpar choices.

Is Grumpig good in Pokémon Go?

Grumpig is a great choice for you use in battle against other players in Pokémon Go, but in specific circumstances. You don’t want to bring it into the Master League where there are stronger Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, but it’s a solid choice for the Great and Ultra Leagues. You’ll likely see it more often in the Ultra League, though, as its stats are optimized for this category. With the changes made in the Might and Mastery season, Grumpig is an excellent Pokémon moving forward.

You can swap your Grumpig for the Great or Ultra League, but you’ll want to have two for these competitions. You’ll also be able to see it as an optimal choice for the specific cups, such as the Willpower Cup.

