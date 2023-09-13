How to evolve Poliwhirl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC has added over 100 Pokémon to the game, including the return of favorites from previous generations—and Poliwhirl is among them.

The Generation I Pokémon has two options for evolution, giving you the choice of Politoed or Poliwrath, both of which evolve in different ways.

For Politoed specifically, there are two requirements that need to be met in order to trigger the evolution, while getting a Poliwrath has one simple step.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

To evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed, you’ll need a specific item as well as someone to trade with, which makes Politoed one of the harder evolutions to attain as there are two requirements.

First, you’ll need to get a King’s Rock and give it to Poliwhirl as a held item. While the item can be found in the overworld, the easiest method to obtain one is by purchasing it at Delibird Presents.

There are, however, no Delibird Presents in Kitakami, so you’ll have to venture back into one of Paldea’s big cities like Mesagoza to make the purchase, which costs 10,000 Pokédollars.

Once you have a Poliwhirl that is holding a King’s Rock, trade it to another player to trigger the evolution. I recommend both trading a Poliwhirl to tick it off your Pokédex or finding someone willing to do a touch trade that can immediately return your Pokémon to you.

How to evolve Poliwhirl into Poliwrath in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Evolving Poliwhirl into Poliwrath requires a special item, although there is just one step rather than the two required to get a Politoed.

You’ll need to get a Water Stone and use it on Poliwhirl for it to evolve into Poliwrath, which can be done at any level, and there are no additional steps required to trigger the evolution.

You can find Water Stones in several ways in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, though the easiest way is to visit a Delibird Presents and purchase one for 3,000 Pokédollars.

Again, there are no Delibird Presents in Kitakami, so you’ll have to venture back to Paldea to make the purchase.

