Where to find a King’s Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest entries into the Pokémon series, with over a hundred new Pokémon filling out Gen IX of one of the most popular video games in the world. And in order to get all of those Pokémon players need to use all the evolutionary methods at their disposal. From leveling up to evolutionary stones and trading, there’s plenty of ways that different Pokémon evolve.

One of the more niche evolutionary methods is by using the King’s Rock. A King’s Rock is a battle item that can be held by different Pokémon that will cause their attack moves to sometimes make opposing Pokémon flinch while in battle. But outside of its standard use as a battle item, the King’s Rock is also an evolutionary item for a couple different Pokémon.

Most notably, a King’s Rock is required if players want to evolve their Slowpoke into a Slowking. If players give their Slowpoke a King’s Rock to hold and then trade them, the Slowpoke will evolve into Slowking, with its impressive special attack and special defense stats in tow.

As a classic Pokémon and a solid member of a team, many players will probably wonder where they can find a King’s Rock in Scarlet and Violet. Check out the guide below for everything you need to know on the item.

How to get a King’s Rock in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While King’s Rocks can appear in the overworld of SV as a randomly appearing item, the easiest way to find it is in the same place where so many of the evolutionary items in the new games can be found: Delibird Presents.

Delibird Presents is a shop with many branches around Paldea that sells many different items for players. As players progress through the game and gain more gym badges, more and more items will become available for purchase there. If you go to the game’s biggest city, Mesagoza, you can find two different Delibird Presents locations as noted below.

Image via Game Freak / Remix by Adam Snavely

If you go to one of these Delibird Presents and search for Battle Items, a King’s Rock should be available for purchase for 10,000 Pokédollars. If you don’t see a King’s Rock option available in the shop, you likely need to defeat more gyms and progress further in the game’s various storylines before it becomes available.