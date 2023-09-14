Where to find Illumise in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

You'll need to wait for the right time to strike.

With the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC there is a bunch of new and returning Pokémon to find. Whether you’re a Pokédex completionist or just someone who loves Bug-type Pokémon, Illumise is a species you’ll want to find.

The Firefly Pokémon was first introduced in Generation III and is back once again thanks to this new DLC. Finding one has changed a little from the process all the way back in Ruby and Sapphire so before you head out on a wild chase, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Where to find Illumise in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here’s where to find Illumise. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re after Illumise, you’re in luck! This Pokémon is a common spawn in Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, however, it will only be available to catch during the night.

While at night in Scarlet and Violet, you can find Illumise across most of the southern border of Kitakami. It’s also available in the grassy field between Timeless Woods and Fellhorn Gorge. The best spot I’ve found is near the Mossfell Confluence. When I went there I was lucky enough to stumble upon a mass outbreak of Illumise making my catching chances all but certain.

To make things easy we’ve included the habitat data for Illumise in the image above so you can simply reference this when seeking out the location.

It can be frustrating when having to wait for night to catch a Pokémon as is the case with Illumise, but it shouldn’t take too long. Typically the day-night cycle takes around 30 minutes so that should be the longest you’re left to wait.

Once it hits night time we suggest flying on down to Mossfell Confuence and seeking out your target. With a little luck, it shouldn’t take long to add this Bug-type Pokémon to your Pokédex data.

