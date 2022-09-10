All spider Pokémon, ranked

Just like the real world, the Pokémon world has more than its fair share of creepy crawlies. From moths to worms to spiders, there are plenty of Pokémon with far too many legs and eyes for their own good. Many of these Pokémon are, unsurprisingly, Bug-types, which grants them resistance to three different types and access to a handful of fun moves, like Signal Beam.

Bug-types have been around since Generation I and were originally the only type super effective on Psychic-types. However, the first Pokémon based on spiders didn’t appear until Generation II. Since then, the series has received a colorful and eclectic variety of spider Pokémon. Today, we’re taking a look at which spider Pokémon reigns supreme.

Here’s every spider Pokémon in the series, ranked.

6. Spinarak

Screengrab via Nintendo

Spinarak takes last place on our list because it simply isn’t that original looking. Unlike many other Pokémon based on real-life animals, Spinarak doesn’t have much to set it apart from actual spiders. Even its Pokédex description says that “it waits motionlessly for prey to arrive,” which is what real spiders do. Its one saving grace is the charming smiley face on its back, which makes it look cute—as cute as a spider can be, anyway.

5. Ariados

Image via Nintendo

Ariados gets only a slight edge over Spinarak because of its increased power potential thanks to its status as an evolved Pokémon. Like many Bug Pokémon, it’s a dual Bug- and Poison-type; this actually made it less impressive in our eyes, as so many other Bug-types have the potential to poison their enemies. Ariados has a fun color scheme and a neat design, but at the end of the day, it’s just a more powerful Spinarak.

4. Galvantula

Screengrab via Nintendo

Unlike Ariados, Galvantula actually has an interesting type combination. Known as the EleSpider Pokémon, it makes sense that it’s a dual Bug- and Electric-type. Also, unlike other bug Pokémon, it has a fairly late evolution: it doesn’t evolve from Joltik until level 36. Early evolution is a trap many Bug-types fall into; it gives them a lot of power early on but causes them to struggle against Pokémon, which receive that power boost later in the game. Galvantula avoids this problem entirely with its late evolution. Also, it’s—dare we say—cute.

3. Dewpider

Screengrab via Nintendo

Dewpider has a unique design compared to Bug-types and Pokémon as a whole. While its type combination isn’t unique, it’s a dual Bug and Water-type, which it shares with Surskit. Its fun water-bubble head looks like nothing else in the Pokémon world. According to its Pokédex entry, it covers its head with this water bubble when it must go on land to find food. It also compares water bubble sizes with other Dewpider. We can’t believe we’re saying this, but yes, Dewpider is cute.

2. Araquanid

Screengrab via Nintendo

Araquanid is the evolved form of Dewpider. It shares the head bubble and the Water and Bug typing with its pre-evolved form, but it has much more power as an evolved form. Araquanid was one of the first Bug-types we took to the end of a Pokémon game; it is pleasantly surprising how that Water-type side helps defend against the Fire-types and Rock-types that usually make Bug-type skitter away in fear. Despite its relatively early evolution, Araquanid is a great battle choice.

1. Joltik

Screengrab via Nintendo

Joltik makes us drop all of our issues about calling a spider cute. This thing is adorable! It’s the pre-evolved form of Galvantula, and although it doesn’t evolve until level 36, we have no qualms about it staying in its pre-evolved form a little longer than most other bugs. Despite its hilariously tiny size (check it out next to a Beartic), we wouldn’t be so upset if we found one of these in a house. It learns a great assortment of Bug-type and Electric-type moves and only has two weaknesses, making it a good choice for battle. You can’t go wrong with Joltik.