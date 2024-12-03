How to get Phony and Antique Form Sinistea in Pokémon Go

Sinister joined Pokémon Go officially on Dec. 3, 2024, and its two forms also became available for trainers to find.

Unlike in the core games, you can’t just check underneath the cup to see if it has the stamp to prove its form. But there is a way to check whether the Sinistea you caught is a Phony or Antique Form for trainers wanting to collect both.

How to check if your Sinistea is either Phony Form or Antique Form in Pokémon Go

OH INTERESTING. When you check the stats on your Sinistea/Polteageist, your team leader will tell you if it's the "Phony" form or "Antique" form!! @pogo_central @LeekDuck @pokedaxi pic.twitter.com/xTRed0jZz9 — Hackerboy 🐝🇵🇷 (@Hackerboy__) December 2, 2024

First, you need to get a Sinister, which is, unfortunately, not a wild spawn. You can only find Sinistea in one-start raids, which makes getting both forms a pain in Pokémon Go.

Once you complete the raid and hopefully catch the Sinistea, you must go into your Pokémon menu and find the newly found Sinistea. There won’t be any indication of its form there; instead, you need to check on its stats.

When you do, a line from your team leader will say the usual jargon of when you caught it, where you got it, and an additional line that’ll tell you if your Sinistea is a Phony or Antique Form.

Once you know what form you have, there aren’t any special evolution methods for each one. Both can evolve into Polteageist for 50 Sinistea Candy each. Knowing what form you have will be more important when Niantic eventually adds its Shiny form for those trainers who want to have the full set.

What are the odds of getting an Antique Form Sinistea in Pokémon Go?

There is currently no way to tell the odds of getting both forms, with the Phony Form being the most common Sinistea you’ll find.

Like with other rare Pokémon, such as Family of Three Maushold, you need to keep going and catching as many Sinistea as possible to increase your chances of finding one. It’s completely RNG, though some trainers think there is a one in 20 chance of getting the Antique Form at the time of writing. This is unconfirmed, however.

