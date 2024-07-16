Image Credit: Bethesda
How to get Family of Three Maushold in Pokémon Go

Is it available?
Published: Jul 16, 2024 03:23 pm

Tandemaus and Maushold have arrived in Pokémon Go as part of the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event on July 17, and fans are eager to know if both Maushold forms are in-game.

When you evolve Tandemaus in the mainline series of games, the Family of Four form is the default spawn, but in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is a 1/10 chance that the rare Family of Three form is given to you instead. It’s completely random which form you get there, so what about in Pokémon Go?

How to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold Family of Three and Family of Four forms in Pokémon Go

Maushold in Pokémon.
Four’s too much company. Image via The Pokémon Company

Like the mainline games, getting the Family of Three form in Go is completely random. There is no guarantee you can get one; you won’t know you have it until you evolve it for the first time. The odds of getting one compared to the Family of Four form is unknown. Be prepared to evolve a lot of Tandemaus for the slim chance of getting both forms.

To evolve Tandemaus into Maushold in Pokémon Go, you need to have 50 Tandemaus Canday. You can select the Tandemaus you want to evolve, use the candy, and get the Maushold.

Still, even catching a Tandemaus is a bit of a pain. It’s only available as a Party Play reward or through Field Research and can’t be found in the wild or eggs, so if you want to try and get any Maushold, let alone its forms, you’ll be grinding for a while.

