How to get Maushold Family of Three and Family of Four forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Maushold is probably one of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s most weird and confusing Pokémon.

A family of three or four little mice, the Pokémon is not only strange, but the method by which you get one of its two forms after evolving it from Tandemaus is even weirder. Players have been looking at ways to get both of its forms, known as “Family of Three” and “Family of Four” respectively since the game launched a few days ago— with little success.

That’s because the method to get one of its two forms is completely down to chance, so let’s fill you in one what you need to do to get both of them.

How to evolve Tandemaus into Maushold

Just quickly to touch on exactly how the Pokémon evolve— it is random.

Once the Pokémon hits level 25 there will be no evolution animation or anything, you will just check your party while the Pokémon is in it to see that it has evolved by itself into the Family of Three form or the Family of Four form.

How to get the Family of Three or Family of Four Form for Maushold

The Family of Four form is the one that is most common in-game. Pretty much everyone should get this form of Maushold without much of a problem.

Its when you get to the Family of Three form that things become a bigger issue. There is a 1 in 25 chance of getting this form, so you’ll need to keep evolving a lot of Tandemaus into Maushold before you finally get one to show up in your party.