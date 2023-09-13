Where to find and catch Cramorant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Sorry, Violet players.

Cramorant, a blue bird with a yellow beak and deadpan stare, raises its wings outwards. It stands on a small grassy jutout of a river.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cramorant made its grand return to the Pokémon franchise with the launch of The Teal Mask DLC. Unfortunately for Violet players, however, this Water and Flying type is a Scarlet exclusive, and it can be quite difficult to find if you don’t know where to look.

Here’s where you can find Cramorant in The Teal Mask DLC.

Where is Cramorant located in The Teal Mask DLC

Cramorant can be found in a number of places around the Kitakami Island, namely the eastern and northern areas of the map, as shown in the image below. This Galar native enjoys hanging out around ponds and lakes, so be sure to look for it near bodies of water.

A map of the Kitakami Island in The Teal Mask DLC, a square island with the northern and easter regions highlighted in yellow to show Cramorant's locations.
Cramorant can be found in the northern and eastern locations of the island. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found my Cramorant floating on a river northeast of the Kitakami Hall, in the same area as Gyarados, Poliwhirl, and other Water-type species.

How to catch Cramorant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask  

If you’re surfing along the water on the back of Koraidon, you’ll occasionally see Cramorant dive beneath the surface. You should still be able to encounter it when it’s below water by approaching it like any other Pokémon. Alternatively, you can find it on nearby land.

After you’ve walked (or swam) up to it, you’ll need to whittle it down to low health and throw a Poké Ball at it like any other species. Since it’s a Water and Flying type, Electric attacks are sure to do the trick, just make sure you don’t accidentally knock it out in the process. If you have any Dive or Net Balls, consider throwing those instead to increase your chances of catching without having to waste a precious Ultra Ball.

