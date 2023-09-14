The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is bringing back old Pokémon from previous generations, including some Hoenn Pokémon from Gen III like Seedot, Nuzleaf, and Shiftry.

The three Grass Pokémon might not be the most iconic ones from the DLC, but you’ll still want to catch and evolve them if you plan on completing the Kitakami Pokédex. If that’s not a big enough incentive, Shiftry actually received a huge buff thanks to the DLC—it now has access to the Ability, Wind Rider, which not only protects it from wind moves but also boosts its Attack stat when targeted by one of those moves.

How to evolve Nuzleaf into Shiftry in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

You can find Seedot and Nuzleaf in grassy areas around Mossfell Confluence. Nuzleaf is a rarer encounter in The Teal Mask, so it’ll be easier to find a Seedot, which evolves at level 14. Once it’s evolved into Nuzleaf, you’ll need to find a Leaf Stone, which isn’t too difficult to obtain in Scarlet and Violet.

The fastest way to get a Leaf Stone is to head to a Delibird Presents store. There aren’t any Delibird Presents in Kitakami where the DLC plays out, so you’ll have to make a quick stop in the Paldea region. You’ll find Leaf Stones there in the general goods section for 3,000 Pokédollars or League Points.

Once you have your Leaf Stone, use it on Nuzleaf and watch it evolve into Shiftry. Consider using an Ability Capsule to change Shiftry’s Ability to Wind Rider if it doesn’t have it already.

