While some Pokémon players like to make sure that their favorite companions never evolve, most like to make sure their Pokémon take on their most powerful form possible. Usually, that involves evolving Pokémon from their starting or mid-tier forms into their final evolutions.

For most Pokémon, that’s a simple matter of leveling up to a certain level. Some Pokémon, however, can only evolve with the help of evolutionary stones. One such stone is the Leaf Stone, good for evolving certain Grass types into more powerful evolutionary forms.

While Grass types are often thought of as weaker options than other types, Grass moves have a good amount of uses. They’re super effective against Water, Rock, and Ground types. And since Rock and Ground are a popular pair for dual types, Grass types will often enjoy plenty of Pokémon that their moves will do four times the normal damage to.

So, you want to evolve a Grass type, but need a Leaf Stone to do it? Check out the guide below to learn all about Leaf Stones and how to get them in SV.

Where can I get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Leaf Stones, like most other evolutionary stones, can be found spawning in the game’s overworld. If you can find and pick one up, they appear as one of the shining red Poké Balls that also can contain other items like potions, ethers, and the like.

If you’re looking to grab a Leaf Stone for free, we recommend trying out Tagtree Thicket. It’s an area to the southwest of North Province Area One, and it’s also where players will find the base of the Poison Crew in the Starfall Street storyline.

There is a much easier way to grab a Leaf Stone, however. You can just buy one, provided you’ve got the cash.

Leaf Stones and other evolutionary stones can be purchased at Delibird Presents, a shop chain that can be found around Paldea. After completing three gyms, Delibird Presents will begin offering players Leaf Stones for 3,000 Pokédollars. There are several Delibird Presents around the world, but the first ones that players will find are located right in Mesagoza, the first major city that players visit in SV.

Screengrab via Game Freak / Remix by Adam Snavely

In the southern part of the city, Delibird Presents can be found both directly to the east and a bit further out to the west, as indicated by the red circles on the map above. After you’ve beaten a few gyms, you can just go to one of these shops and buy a Leaf Stone if you’re in need.