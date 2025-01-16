When will Prismatic Evolutions be reprinted?

Pokémon’s Prismatic Evolutions set has proven extremely popular, leading to surging prices in the secondary market and limited availability from retailers. Fortunately, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that reprints are going ahead, and we have all the details.

Focused around Eevee and its eeveelutions, Prismatic Evolutions is the latest Pokémon set to spark interest in the hobby, following on from Surging Sparks. Journey Together, next on the list, has also already seen pre-order prices increase.

Given the popularity, finding Prismatic Evolutions products immediately after release may prove challenging, but Pokémon is in it for the long haul. We’ve got all the details you need about the planned reprints.

When are the Prismatic Evolutions reprints?

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Pokémon Company said it was aware of “difficulties” fans may experience “due to high demand impacting availability” but promised to print more products “as quickly as possible and at maximum capacity.”

Although this doesn’t provide an accurate timeframe for when exactly fans can expect to see reprinted Prismatic Evolutions products on the shelves, it does show that The Pokémon Company is working hard to bring the set back to stores.

The good news is that Prismatic Evolutions is classed as a special set, so several new products will be released over the next year, including Booster Bundles, Mini Tins, Surprise Boxes, Accessory Pouch Special Collections, a Super-Premium Collection, and a Premium Figure Collection.

These releases are spread across the year from February to September, and reprinted products should continue to be available throughout this period. So, if you weren’t lucky enough to get products on pre-order, they should return to shelves soon.

We’ll update this article if we learn more concrete details about when fans can expect reprinted Prismatic Evolutions products to be released.

