Over 100 additional Pokémon have been added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with The Teal Mask DLC, including the return of Trevenant.

The Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon was added to the Pokémon universe in Generation VI as the evolution of Phantump, who was also added in the same generation.

While Phantump is a rather cute addition to any Pokémon collection, Trevenant is far more menacing and requires some work to get your hands on.

How to evolve Phantump into Trevenant in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

You won’t get stumped evolving this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Evolving a Phantump into a Trevenant is a relatively easy task, though you will require the help of an additional player.

You will need to trade the Phantump to another player to trigger the evolution. No special item is required for the evolution to take place—just make sure your Phantump is not holding an Everstone, as that would block the evolution.

I recommend trading with another player who is also looking to add a Trevenant to their Pokédex as it makes things quicker, though you can also just find someone who is willing to do a touch trade with you who can send your evolved Phantump back to you.

If you’re lucky, you can find Trevenant in a Tera Raid Den, which allows you to catch the evolved form directly to fill out your Pokédex without having to trade.

