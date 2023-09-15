How to find and catch Fezandipiti in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC has plenty of new Pokémon for players to find and catch in the Kitakami region, but among them, the most sought-after are always going to be its legendary Pokémon.

One of these legendary Pokémon Fezandipiti is a unique Fairy and Poison-type bird, which can frustrate opponents in battle with its healing and confusing moves. Even when simply trying to catch this creature you’re going to struggle.

That said, before you can catch it you’ll need to find it. So here is everything to know about exactly where you can find Fezandipiti.

Where to find Fezandipiti in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here you can find Fezandipiti. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you’ve already completed the story then you should know where to find Fezandipiti as it is located in the same spot postgame. For those who have forgotten, this is on the east-side cliffs of Oni Mountain. Above you can find a map showing exactly where you need to be to find it.

Catching this legendary Pokémon is the same as any other, simply battle it, lower its health, and then throw your Pokeballs. Fezandipiti’s moveset includes Roost for healing, Swagger and Flatter to confuse you, and Beat Up for damage.

Because of Roost when I caught this legendary I was able to use my super effective ground-type attacks a couple of times without worrying about killing it. Admittedly this did take a few resets, but eventually, it was caught.

Where to find Fezandipit during the stolen mask mission

When you first encounter Fezandipiti in the wild it will be on the stolen mask story quest. During this mission finding the legendary bird will be simple as once you’ve got information from the villagers their exact location will appear on the map.

To put things into perspective, when you encounter the bird you can simply go to the location we shared above and walk up through the cave.

