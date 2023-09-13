How to change Ogerpon’s form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Not every Pokémon has a special gimmick to make it stand out among the rest, but Ogerpon has a mechanic exclusively tied to the unique items it can hold to change forms Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Ogerpon is a pure Grass-type that headlines The Teal Mask as its titular Pokémon, and it lives up to the DLC’s name by using different masks to change forms. Each form has a different typing, moves, and abilities that can only be accessed using a specific mask—or removing one.

How many forms does Ogerpon have in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Ogerpon has a total of four distinct forms introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC: Teal Mask, Wellspring Mask, Hearthflame Mask, and Cornerstone Mask.

Each mask adds an additional typing to Ogerpon’s base Grass type that it has when wearing the Teal Mask. You get access to all four forms as soon as you catch Ogerpon.

How to change Ogerpon’s mask in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Once you catch Ogerpon, you should have all of its masks in your bag’s item pocket. Giving it any of the masks will trigger a form change cutscene and swap the Pokémon’s typing, ability, and unique Terastallization trait.

You can easily swap Ogerpon’s forms by just handing it a new mask. Video by Dot Esports

You can change Ogerpon’s form at any time by removing the mask it is holding and giving it one of the other ones. When not holding the Wellspring Mask, Hearthflame Mask, or Cornerstone Mask it will remain in its Teal Mask base form.

Can you change Ogerpon’s Tera Type in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Since Ogerpon’s entire Terastallization mechanic hinges on what mask it is holding to give it a unique form, you can’t change its base Tera Type.

This means Ogerpon’s Tera Type is entirely decided by its masks and players will have to take that into account when choosing which form they want to use.

There are plenty of other rare Pokémon with interesting new abilities too, such as the Pltchageist and its odd evolution mechanics.

