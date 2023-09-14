What is the lovey-dovey couple Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is filled with new adventures, places, Pokémon, and characters, giving fans a bunch of exciting content to dive into. And aside from the main story in The Teal Mask featuring Ogerpon and the Loyal Three, players can do some small side quests while exploring Kitakami.

For example, there’s a loving couple standing behind the Community Center in Mossui Town where the player is staying during their trip. This couple is very enthusiastic about love to the point where they ask you to show them a “lovey-dovey” Pokémon.

With such a vague description and so many different Pokémon to choose from, you might not know where to start.

Which Pokémon do you show the lovey-dovey couple in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC?

Of all the available Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask, which one sounds like a couple in love? There are actually two acceptable answers for this side quest—Tandemaus and Maushold.

Known as the Couple Pokémon in the Pokédex, Tandemaus is the definition of a lovey-dovey couple, as the two adorable mice are inseparable. The mouse couple was even featured in a special Tera Raid event for Valentine’s Day earlier this year to show, just how lovey-dovey they really are.

Likewise, Tandemaus’ evolution, Maushold, is also an acceptable Pokémon to show the couple. Nothing’s changed about the mouse couple after their evolution aside from having a child or two, and that’s adorable.

The heart pose next to Tandemaus. Image via Game Freak

If you don’t already have a Tandemaus or Maushold from your adventures through the Paldea region, you can typically find Tandemaus in grassy areas around Kitakami like Wistful Fields. Catch one and show it to the lovey-dovey couple in Mossui Town.

In return, they’ll teach you a new heart pose for when you take pictures with friends.

