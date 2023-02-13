Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tandemaus Tera Raid event promises big rewards for two days only

From now until Feb. 14, there’s a new Tera Raid event to dive into in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The star of the show this time is the adorable mouse couple, Tandemaus, and just in time for Valentine’s Day too.
The raids will vary anywhere from one to five stars, so they shouldn’t be too difficult to tackle. This is good news for players looking for an easy and quick way to farm rewards from Tera Raids.
As with every Tera Raid, players can earn useful rewards like Exp. Candies and Tera Shards. But it’s specifically the long list of sandwich ingredients that might entice players to tear through these special Tandemaus raids.
After clearing one of these raids, players are guaranteed to get:
- Apples
- Kiwis
- Bananas
- Strawberries
- Pineapples
There’s also a chance to get these additional ingredients:
- Butter
- Whipped Cream
- Jam
- Marmalade
- Peanut Butter
- Yogurt
- Cream Cheese
Noticing a trend here? All of the sandwich ingredients in this event are sweet and fruity to fit the romantic Valentine’s Day theme.
After you’re all done battling the mouse couple, have a picnic and make some sweet sandwiches for you and your Pokémon to enjoy together. Just make sure you get your Tera Raid battles in before the event ends on February 14 at 3.59pm PST.