Can Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti be Shiny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

What's it gonna be for the Loyal Three?

The brand new trio introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is a quirky bunch known as the “Loyal Three” to the people of Kitakami. Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti are seen as the heroes who gave their lives to fight off the Legendary Mask Pokémon, Ogerpon.

As you progress through the story, you’ll learn more about the new trio and eventually meet them face-to-face.

After completing the main story of The Teal Mask, players will even have the chance to catch Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti by hunting them down around Kitakami. Munkidori will be around Wistful Fields, Okidogi will be around Paradise Barrens, and Fazandipiti will be in the mountains.

Given how special these three Pokémon are to Kitakami’s history, players may want to catch them as Shinies, but that may not actually be possible.

Can you catch Shiny Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask?

Unfortunately for all the Shiny hunters out there, Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti are all Shiny-locked for their static encounters, meaning there’s no chance of encountering their Shiny variants right now.

In other words, don’t attempt to reset for their Shinies because it won’t happen.

That’s not too bad, though, since the trio looks pretty awesome as it is. They all share the same purple chain—a reference to their signature ability, Toxic Chain, which sounds pretty strong in battle. By simply using a move, there’s a chance Munkidori, Okidogi, or Fezandipiti can badly poison their target for extra chip damage at the end of each turn.

About the author