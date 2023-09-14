Lombre is a Water and Grass-type Pokémon first seen in Generation III. It made a comeback in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask.

In this DLC, Lotad, which evolves into Lombre, and Ludicolo, the next form after Lombre, were also reintroduced. But while Lotad transforms into Lombre at level 14, Lombre needs a special condition to evolve into Ludicolo.

How to evolve Lombre into Ludicolo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Lombre evolves into Ludicolo when you use a Water Stone on it. Unlike other Pokémon, The level or skills it has don’t affect this. Just use the Water Stone, and the evolution will take place.

Follow these steps to use the Water Stone:

Open the Main Menu by pressing X.

Go to your Bag by selecting it and pressing A.

In your bag, move to the “Other Items” section using the D-Pad or left analog stick.

Scroll down to locate the Water Stone.

Click on the Water Stone by pressing A and then choose “Use this item.”

Pick the Lombre you want to evolve. It should say ‘Can Use’ to indicate it can evolve with a Water Stone.

Click on that Lombre, and it will begin to evolve.

How to get a Water Stone in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

To get Water Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the best place is the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza. They sell them in the General Goods section for 3,000 Pokédollars. When you enter Mesagoza from the south, go east at the big stairs. The store is on the left side of the street.

Delibird Presents in Mesagoza is conveniently located. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Delibird Presents stores in Levincia and Cascaraffa also have Water Stones. But, the Mesagoza store is more convenient and opens earlier, so it’s better suited as a one-stop shop for all evolutionary items.

However, there’s a condition; these stores only sell Water Stones after you’ve defeated three gym leaders.

If you haven’t, it’s okay. You can find these stones in the wild, but they’re rare. There’s one behind the Cascarrafa gym and near a lake in South Province Area Four. But, it’s easier to buy them.

After beating three gym leaders, which isn’t too hard, you can easily get a Water Stone. This way, you can have Ludicolo quickly.

