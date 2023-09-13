How to evolve Weepinbell into Victreebel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Bellsprout, Weepinbell, and Victreebel were among the first 150 Pokémon introduced to the series, and now they’re finally making another return to the games through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

The three Grass/Poison-type Pokémon were part of an era when evolution was much simpler. We weren’t turning our game consoles upside down or teaching Pokémon certain moves just to trigger evolutions. Rather, all of the Gen I Pokémon evolved through either leveling up, trading, or evolution stones—and this includes the Bellsprout line.

Here’s everything you need to know to evolve your Weepinbell into Victreebel in the Gen IX DLC.

Evoling Weepinbell into Victreebel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Bellsprout will first evolve into Weepinbell at level 21. After that, it’s a matter of finding a Leaf Stone. By using a Leaf Stone on Weepinbell, it will evolve into Victreebel. Thankfully, Leaf Stones aren’t too hard to find in Scarlet and Violet.

If you go to any of the Delibird Presents stores around the Paldea region, you’ll find Leaf Stones for sale for 3,000 Pokédollars or League Points in the general goods section. But there are no Delibird Presents stores in Kitakami, where The Teal Mask DLC takes place, so you’ll want to travel back to one of the larger towns in Paldea such as Levincia, Mesagoza, or Cascarrafa.

Once you have your hands on a Leaf Stone, use it on your Weepinbell to evolve it into Victreebel.

