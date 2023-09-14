Where to find Morpeko in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Generation VIII of Pokémon had plenty of unique creatures, but one that captured the hearts more than many others was Morpeko, the two-sided Pokémon. Well, now this Electic-type Pokémon is back courtesy of The Teal Mask DLC for Scarlet and Violet.

Every Pokémon has its own attitude but Morpeko is special as it has two sides. Like many people, myself included, Morpeko is completely different when it’s hungry resulting in the Full Belly and Hangry modes.

This change can be incredibly handy in combat as it allows the move Aura Wheel to change types from Electric to Dark each turn. If you’re looking to take advantage of this skill and add Morpeko to your collection, you’ll need to know where to find it first.

Where to find Morpeko in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here’s where to find Morpeko. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Morpeko is a common spawn in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, however, if you have the Scarlet version you won’t be able to find it as it is a version exclusive to Violet players. That purchase decision is really coming back to haunt you, isn’t it?

Well for those who have Violet, you’ll find Morpeko spawning frequently along the west coast of the Kitakami map. Wistful Fields is the best place to look. Other great spots for searching include Paradise Barrens and the base of Oni Mountain. To narrow down the options, above you can see the habitat map for Morpeko.

Related How to get Munchlax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

While you can’t find Morpeko in the wild in Scarlet, there is one way to get it and that’s by trading. As you’d expect, Scarlet has its own version-exclusives so we suggest catching some of these and looking to do an exchange for Morpeko with someone playing Violet.

About the author